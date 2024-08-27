Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield hosted their annual Patriot Day 5K, Sept. 7 at Forsyth Park in Savannah. Firefighters from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield were joined by firefighters from across coastal Georgia during the run, all donning full firefighter gear, in honor of the firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 in New York City. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8630192
|VIRIN:
|240907-A-TI396-1036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.61 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Day 5K unites Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield with Hostess City [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.