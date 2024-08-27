Patriot Day 5K unites Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield with Hostess City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield hosted their annual Patriot Day 5K, Sept. 7 at Forsyth Park in Savannah. Firefighters from Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield were joined by firefighters from across coastal Georgia during the run, all donning full firefighter gear, in honor of the firefighters who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 in New York City. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)