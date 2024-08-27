The innerworkings of an F-22 Raptor ejection seat are displayed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 13, 2024. The innerworkings must be fined tuned to ensure the security of the pilot, launching them to safety in under a second. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 09:50
|Photo ID:
|8630194
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-SO714-1001
|Resolution:
|5948x3957
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Maintenance Squadron reignites the launch [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.