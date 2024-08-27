Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Maintenance Squadron reignites the launch [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Maintenance Squadron reignites the launch

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airman with the 1st Maintenance Squadron, works on the inner components of an ejection seat at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 13, 2024. The seat is being built for an F-22 Raptor, the ejection seat will enable the aircraft to return to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8630193
    VIRIN: 240813-F-SO714-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Maintenance Squadron reignites the launch [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Maintenance Squadron reignites the launch
    1st Maintenance Squadron reignites the launch
    1st Maintenance Squadron reignites the launch
    1st Maintenance Squadron reignites the launch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    Egress
    1st Maintenance Squadron
    Ejection chair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download