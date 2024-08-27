1st Maintenance Squadron reignites the launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman with the 1st Maintenance Squadron, works on the inner components of an ejection seat at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 13, 2024. The seat is being built for an F-22 Raptor, the ejection seat will enable the aircraft to return to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)