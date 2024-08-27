Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force kicks off day 1 of the Egypt International Airshow [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force kicks off day 1 of the Egypt International Airshow

    EGYPT

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benton Felty, U.S. Air Forces Central Band vocalist, performs during the Egypt International Airshow (EIAS) at El Alamein International Airport, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2024. The U.S.’s commitment of personnel and aircraft to the EIAS highlights the importance of continued defense cooperation between allies and partners with a shared vision for enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 07:22
    Photo ID: 8630003
    VIRIN: 240903-F-NJ333-1667
    Resolution: 4949x3293
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: EG
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT Band
    AFCENT
    Egypt International Airshow

