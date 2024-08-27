U.S. Air Force kicks off day 1 of the Egypt International Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benton Felty, U.S. Air Forces Central Band vocalist, performs during the Egypt International Airshow (EIAS) at El Alamein International Airport, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2024. The U.S.’s commitment of personnel and aircraft to the EIAS highlights the importance of continued defense cooperation between allies and partners with a shared vision for enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)