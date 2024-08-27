U.S. Air Force kicks off day 1 of the Egypt International Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Rivera, U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) Band drummer, performs during the Egypt International Airshow (EIAS) at El Alamein International Airport, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2024. AFCENT regularly supports airshows to highlight advanced coalition capabilities while demonstrating the U.S.’ commitment to supporting regional security alongside its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)