U.S. Air Force kicks off day 1 of the Egypt International Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Ziemba, U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) Band pianist, performs during the Egypt International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2024. AFCENT regularly supports airshows to highlight advanced coalition capabilities while demonstrating the U.S.’ commitment to supporting regional security alongside its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)