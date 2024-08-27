Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting and Retention Battalion Qualifies Their Weapons [Image 58 of 67]

    Recruiting and Retention Battalion Qualifies Their Weapons

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct M16 weapon qualification operations on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion places a considerable amount of importance on the readiness of its Soldiers, qualifying with the M4 weapon system ensures this. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 22:22
    Photo ID: 8628845
    VIRIN: 240905-Z-AA072-1260
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    range
    m16
    gun
    m4
    weapons qualification
    U.S. Army

