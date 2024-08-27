Recruiting and Retention Battalion Qualifies Their Weapons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct M16 weapon qualification operations on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion places a considerable amount of importance on the readiness of its Soldiers, qualifying with the M4 weapon system ensures this. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)