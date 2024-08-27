U.S. Army Soldiers assigned with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct M16 weapon qualification operations on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion places a considerable amount of importance on the readiness of its Soldiers, qualifying with the M4 weapon system ensures this. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 22:22
|Photo ID:
|8628849
|VIRIN:
|240905-Z-AA072-1273
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|7.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiting and Retention Battalion Qualifies Their Weapons [Image 67 of 67], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.