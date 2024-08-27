Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Eric Tagayuna 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Volunteers weigh bags of trash to track the amount of debris removed from Mokule‘ia Beach. The successful beach clean-up saw the collection of numerous bags of trash, contributing to environmental protection efforts. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 18:13
    Photo ID: 8628696
    VIRIN: 240907-A-OX415-8342
    Resolution: 5008x3339
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Tagayuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up
    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up
    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up
    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up
    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up
    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up
    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up
    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up
    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule&lsquo;ia Beach Clean-Up

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download