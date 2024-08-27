Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up

MOKULE‘IA, Hawai'i – On Saturday, Sept. 7, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai'i (USAG-HI) partnered with 808CleanUps and local volunteers to restore Mokule‘ia Beach, located adjacent to Dillingham Military Reservation. The event, which began at 8 a.m., was part of an ongoing effort to preserve Hawai'i’s natural beauty while enhancing military security and environmental resilience.



808CleanUps, a local nonprofit organization founded in 2014, has been at the forefront of community-driven environmental stewardship on O‘ahu. Their mission includes removing litter, marine debris, and graffiti, as well as addressing invasive plant species, with the goal of restoring and protecting culturally and environmentally significant sites.



“Regular community clean-ups like this provide a consistent conservation effort that helps sustain these unique and very important native ecosystems for future generations,” said Kimberly Welch, Environmental Protection Specialist with USAG-HI’s Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division.



The clean-up featured strong Army participation, with personnel from various units volunteering alongside environmental experts and community members. Lexa Medero, who works for the DPW Clean Water Program, emphasized the collaborative nature of the event: “We had some units volunteer today, and we’re here in support of the 808CleanUps program. It’s great to see everyone coming together to provide efforts for beach cleanups here in Hawai‘i.”



Kaia Kong, a Natural Resources Specialist with DPW Environmental, shared the atmosphere of the event: “We have lots of volunteers here—families, people brought out their kids and dogs. It’s a beautiful day, and it looks like we’re going to be able to get a lot done.”



The coastal area around Mokule‘ia is home to endangered species such as green sea turtles and native yellow-faced bees, which rely on the beach’s natural vegetation for nesting and shelter. Maintaining these ecosystems is crucial for protecting endangered species and mitigating the impact of climate change, such as sea-level rise and extreme weather events.



Unpermitted camping and illegal dumping in the area have posed significant threats to both the natural environment and military readiness. Michael Loftin, Executive Director of 808CleanUps, noted the impact of the cleanup effort: “Today, we’re at Mokule‘ia Army Beach cleaning an area that’s seen a lot of abuse—people burning pallets, dumping furniture, abandoning campsites. We’re going up and down the road cleaning that up.”



Loftin also highlighted the importance of community involvement: “We love working with the Army at this site. It’s one of those things that needs all hands on deck. These partnerships are key because they bring the folks together that will make a real difference, restoring the site to where it needs to be.”



Saturday’s clean-up received added support from Patagonia staff, who sponsored the event, alongside military personnel and environmental experts. DPW provided logistics support, including waste disposal resources for the collected debris. Volunteers worked tirelessly, equipped with the necessary tools and materials provided by 808CleanUps.



The Army’s Integrated Natural Resources Management Plan, which includes beach clean-ups like this one, is essential to protecting endangered species and maintaining military training readiness.



For more information, contact Kimberly Welch at (808) 927-6610.



The U.S. Army in Hawaii is deeply committed to working alongside local communities to protect and preserve the unique natural and cultural resources of the islands. Our efforts go beyond maintaining military readiness; they are about building strong partnerships that benefit both the environment and the people of Hawai‘i. Events like the Mokule‘ia Beach clean-up are vital examples of how we can come together to sustain the land, protect endangered species, and ensure that future generations can enjoy these special places.



We extend our gratitude to all the volunteers, local organizations, and businesses who dedicate their time and resources to these important initiatives. Together, we can make a lasting positive impact. Mahalo for your continued support in safeguarding Hawai‘i’s beauty and heritage.

