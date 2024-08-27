Date Taken: 09.07.2024 Date Posted: 09.07.2024 18:13 Photo ID: 8628698 VIRIN: 240907-A-OX415-9977 Resolution: 7576x5051 Size: 23.59 MB Location: HAWAII, US

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Tagayuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.