    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up [Image 9 of 9]

    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Eric Tagayuna 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    A volunteer hauls trash bags collected during the Mokule‘ia Beach clean-up event. Community volunteers, U.S. Army personnel, and 808CleanUps staff worked together to protect Hawaii’s coastline from pollution. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 18:13
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Tagayuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule&lsquo;ia Beach Clean-Up

