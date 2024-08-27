A volunteer hauls trash bags collected during the Mokule‘ia Beach clean-up event. Community volunteers, U.S. Army personnel, and 808CleanUps staff worked together to protect Hawaii’s coastline from pollution. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 18:13
|Photo ID:
|8628698
|VIRIN:
|240907-A-OX415-9977
|Resolution:
|7576x5051
|Size:
|23.59 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Tagayuna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army and Local Volunteers Unite for Mokule‘ia Beach Clean-Up
No keywords found.