Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kilpatrick 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cornelius Donahue, an airframe mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, watches a hydraulic gauge as the system is serviced during aircraft start-up procedures to conduct flight operations during Exercise UNITAS LXV in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 4, 2024. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 65th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Eric Kilpatrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 09:13
    Photo ID: 8628105
    VIRIN: 240904-M-UH009-1025
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Eric Kilpatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV
    U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV
    U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV
    U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV
    U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV
    U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV
    U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNITAS
    Stronger Together
    Allies and Partners
    UNITASChile2024
    MFS UNITAS 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download