U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cornelius Donahue, an airframe mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, watches a hydraulic gauge as the system is serviced during aircraft start-up procedures to conduct flight operations during Exercise UNITAS LXV in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 4, 2024. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 65th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Eric Kilpatrick)