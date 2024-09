U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gage Henson and Cpl. Michael Roberts Jr., engine mechanics with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, work together to service the variable exhaust nozzle system of an F/A-18C during Exercise UNITAS LXV in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 4, 2024. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 65th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Eric Kilpatrick)