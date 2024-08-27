U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Anthony Heiser, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, signs rock on to the Marines that prepared his F/A-18C before conducting flight operations during Exercise UNITAS LXV in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 4, 2024. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 65th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Eric Kilpatrick)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 09:15
|Photo ID:
|8628101
|VIRIN:
|240904-M-UH009-1059
|Resolution:
|3973x3178
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Marine F/A-18s with VMFA-112 fly into Santiago Chile during Exercise UNITAS LXV [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Eric Kilpatrick