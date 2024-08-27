Master Sgt. Guerra Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jose Guerra delivers a speech during his promotion ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 4, 2024. The ceremony marked Guerra's promotion to one of the highest levels of enlisted leadership, where he will serve as a subject-matter expert and advisor to commanders. Guerra, a native of Texas, is a future operation chief with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)