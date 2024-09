Master Sgt. Guerra Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jose Guerra is pinned to the rank of master sergeant by his family during his promotion ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 4, 2024. The ceremony marked Guerra's promotion to one of the highest levels of enlisted leadership, where he will serve as a subject-matter expert and advisor to commanders. Guerra, a native of Texas, is a future operations chief with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)