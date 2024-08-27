Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Guerra Promotion

    Master Sgt. Guerra Promotion

    JAPAN

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jose Guerra stands at attention during his promotion ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 4, 2024. The ceremony marked Guerra's promotion to one of the highest levels of enlisted leadership, where he will serve as a subject-matter expert and advisor to commanders. Guerra, a native of Texas, is a future operations chief with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    4th Marine Regiment
    Marines
    3d Marine Division

