U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron contingency support team pack cargo parachutes at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 5, 2024. The team is responsible for enabling unilateral airdrop trainings by producing weekly varied cargo loads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 19:53
|Photo ID:
|8627814
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-JA727-1004
|Resolution:
|8204x5469
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.