Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Greer, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron contingency support team member, packs a cargo parachute at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 5, 2024. The team prepares cargo loads and chutes weekly to provide the 535th Airlift Squadron with essential equipment needed for unilateral airdrop training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 19:53
    Photo ID: 8627811
    VIRIN: 240905-F-JA727-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training
    Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training
    Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training
    Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training
    Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS
    cargo load
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download