Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Greer, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron contingency support team member, packs a cargo parachute at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 5, 2024. The team prepares cargo loads and chutes weekly to provide the 535th Airlift Squadron with essential equipment needed for unilateral airdrop training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|09.05.2024
|09.06.2024 19:53
|8627811
|240905-F-JA727-1001
|8256x5504
|3.99 MB
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|5
|0
