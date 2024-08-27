Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonah House, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron contingency support team member, packs a cargo parachute at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 5, 2024. The team is responsible for enabling unilateral airdrop trainings by producing weekly varied cargo loads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)