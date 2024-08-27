Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonah House, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron contingency support team member, packs a cargo parachute at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 5, 2024. The team is responsible for enabling unilateral airdrop trainings by producing weekly varied cargo loads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 19:53
    Photo ID: 8627815
    VIRIN: 240905-F-JA727-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen enable weekly unilateral airdrop training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    LRS
    cargo load
    training

