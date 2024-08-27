For their service as an element of Joint Task Force-82, assisting with the evacuation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan August of 2021, Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Combined Arms Battalion - 194th Armor Regiment received three unit awards: the Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), the Meritorious Unit Commendation (MUC), and the Superior Unit Award (SUA) during a ceremony on Camp Ripley September 6, 2024 (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Mr. Anthony Housey).
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 19:30
|Photo ID:
|8627799
|VIRIN:
|240906-Z-KL308-7092
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|557.35 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard Unit Honored for Service [Image 21 of 21], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.