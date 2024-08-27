Minnesota National Guard Unit Honored for Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

For their service as an element of Joint Task Force-82, assisting with the evacuation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan August of 2021, Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Combined Arms Battalion - 194th Armor Regiment received three unit awards: the Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), the Meritorious Unit Commendation (MUC), and the Superior Unit Award (SUA) during a ceremony on Camp Ripley September 6, 2024 (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Mr. Anthony Housey).