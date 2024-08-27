Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Unit Honored for Service [Image 5 of 21]

    Minnesota National Guard Unit Honored for Service

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    For their service as an element of Joint Task Force-82, assisting with the evacuation from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan August of 2021, Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Combined Arms Battalion - 194th Armor Regiment received three unit awards: the Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), the Meritorious Unit Commendation (MUC), and the Superior Unit Award (SUA) during a ceremony on Camp Ripley September 6, 2024 (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 19:30
    Photo ID: 8627780
    VIRIN: 240906-Z-AR912-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
    This work, Minnesota National Guard Unit Honored for Service [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Armor
    Minnesota National Guard
    MUC
    PUC
    SUA
    Unit Awards

