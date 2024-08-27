Airmen receive instruction during Basic Defender Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Security Forces trainees with the 343rd Training Squadron receive instruction from the cadre’s during the Basic Defender Course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. This part of the course is designed to teach the trainees how to shoot, move, and communicate while traversing through tactical environments. The 343rd TRS provides the initial training for all Air Force security forces airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Taylor Curry)