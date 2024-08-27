Security Forces trainees with the 343rd Training Squadron receive instruction from Staff Sgt. Justin Reeves, Basic Defender Course cadre, during the course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. This part of the course is designed to teach the trainees how to shoot, move, and communicate while traversing through tactical environments. The 343rd TRS provides the initial training for all Air Force security forces airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Taylor Curry)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 14:41
|Photo ID:
|8627372
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-NB144-1015
|Resolution:
|8127x5418
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen receive instruction during Basic Defender Course [Image 12 of 12], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.