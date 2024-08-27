Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen receive instruction during Basic Defender Course [Image 9 of 12]

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Taylor Curry    

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Security Forces trainees with the 343rd Training Squadron receive instruction from Staff Sgt. Charlcey Bradley, Basic Defender Course cadre, during the course at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024. This part of the course is designed to teach the trainees how to shoot, move, and communicate while traversing through tactical environments. The 343rd TRS provides the initial training for all Air Force security forces airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Taylor Curry)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 14:37
    Photo ID: 8627379
    VIRIN: 240822-F-NB144-1033
    Resolution: 7577x5051
    Size: 10.39 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
