National Preparedness Month proclamation signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, center right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, poses for a group photo with the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management office after signing a National Preparedness Month proclamation at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 29, 2024. September is National Preparedness Month, intended to build a prepared and resilient community by educating our military members, military families and civilian counterparts on how to prepare and respond to local hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Solomon Navarro)