National Preparedness Month proclamation signing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, Senior Airman Augustus Barstad, middle left, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management office journeyman, Col. Jay Johnson, middle right, 60th AMW commander, and Ben the “Be Ready” Bear, 60th CES emergency management office mascot, pose for a group photo after signing a National Preparedness Month proclamation at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 29, 2024. September is National Preparedness Month, intended to build a prepared and resilient community by educating our military members, military families and civilian counterparts on how to prepare and respond to local hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Solomon Navarro)