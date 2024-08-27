Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Preparedness Month proclamation signing [Image 2 of 4]

    National Preparedness Month proclamation signing

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Solomon Navarro 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, signs a National Preparedness Month proclamation at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 29, 2024. September is National Preparedness Month, intended to build a prepared and resilient community by educating our military members, military families and civilian counterparts on how to prepare and respond to local hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Solomon Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Preparedness Month proclamation signing [Image 4 of 4], by Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Preparedness Month
    60 CES
    Trust Travis

