National Preparedness Month proclamation signing

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, signs a National Preparedness Month proclamation at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 29, 2024. September is National Preparedness Month, intended to build a prepared and resilient community by educating our military members, military families and civilian counterparts on how to prepare and respond to local hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Solomon Navarro)
