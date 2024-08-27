Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Branch Talent Manager Wins Gen. Douglas MacArthur Award for Exceptional Leadership [Image 3 of 4]

    Medical Branch Talent Manager Wins Gen. Douglas MacArthur Award for Exceptional Leadership

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Erin Sherwood 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award winner, Capt. Fiorella Esafe (second to right) poses with her family members from left to right: Alexia Robertson (sister), Sergio Marquez (brother), Teresa Marquez (mother), and husband Nathan Esafe. Esafe’s mother received her nursing degree at age 60, and her sister who is a former Marine received her master’s degree in human resources. The family was proud to pose together to celebrate their simultaneous achievements

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:13
    VIRIN: 240906-D-JU327-1689
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
