Medical Branch Talent Manager Wins Gen. Douglas MacArthur Award for Exceptional Leadership

Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award winner, Capt. Fiorella Esafe (second to right) poses with her family members from left to right: Alexia Robertson (sister), Sergio Marquez (brother), Teresa Marquez (mother), and husband Nathan Esafe. Esafe’s mother received her nursing degree at age 60, and her sister who is a former Marine received her master’s degree in human resources. The family was proud to pose together to celebrate their simultaneous achievements
