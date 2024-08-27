Medical Branch Talent Manager Wins Gen. Douglas MacArthur Award for Exceptional Leadership

Photo By Erin Sherwood | Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award winner Capt. Fiorella Esafe, takes a quick...... read more read more Photo By Erin Sherwood | Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award winner Capt. Fiorella Esafe, takes a quick selfie during a field exercise at Fort Mccoy, Wisconsin. Esafe was attached to the 345th Field Hospital unit at the time. She is a medical service corps officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. see less | View Image Page

There are many leaders in the U.S. Army, but few leaders receive the prestigious Gen. Douglas MacArthur Award for exceptional leadership. The MacArthur Leadership Award program was introduced in 1987 to recognize 28 company-grade and junior warrant officers annually who demonstrate MacArthur's ideals of “Duty, Honor, Country,” and have a proven record of extraordinary performance, leadership, and achievement.



Capt. Fiorella Esafe, a talent manager and medical officer at the Army Human Resources Command, is one of the recipients of the award. Her inspiring story of service began when she immigrated with her family from Peru to America at the age of 17.



“We came to America to have a better life,” she said. “I grew up with terrorism in Peru. We were always on alert even in our home. I moved to America around the time that 9/11 happened. My family didn't want this country to endure terrorism, like we had endured back in Peru. We were here for a new place, a new home that was safe.”



These experiences were impactful to Esafe, who is very patriotic. “One of the things I have always loved about this country is that there is no limit to what you can do no matter your age or background. There is always a way to achieve your goals and dreams, you just have to put your mind to it,” she said.



As a young adult, Esafe wanted to attend college and earn her bachelor’s degree, but her family did not have enough money to cover her or her siblings’ education. She worked hard to piece together some smaller scholarships but did not have a way to pay for her entire degree. One day, when she was attending a community college class, she saw a Soldier in uniform. “I was very puzzled, and I asked him, I said, hey, how come you're here?”



The Soldier explained that he was in the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC), which allows students to complete their college degree while serving their country. Esafe was immediately intrigued. “He asked me, can you run? I'm like, yeah, I can run. Can you do sit-ups and push-ups? And I said, I don't know what that is, but if you teach me, I'm sure I can learn.”



Esafe loved the idea of serving her country while completing her college degree. She completed her bachelor’s through ROTC and then later, her master’s in social work with assistance from the Army.



As a reserve Soldier who is currently active guard reserve (AGR), she has held a variety of assignments throughout her career. She is a medical service corps officer, which is an area of concentration (AOC) that offers many career options. “One thing I like about medical service is that it truly is a ‘be all you can be’ AOC because it provides officers an opportunity to explore a wide range of medical-related assignments,” she said.



Each assignment Esafe has held has been unique and challenging as an Army leader. When reflecting on her service and advice she would give to others in leadership roles, she says, “I think it is very important to be involved in your Soldiers' growth and development professionally, but just as importantly, personally. If a Soldier is struggling, we have a responsibility as leaders to assist the Soldier and their family. In terms of your own growth as a leader, it’s very important to be authentic. You must be genuine because Soldiers can tell when you are just playing the part but don’t care.”



One instance that stood out to Esafe throughout her career as an Army leader was when she was a battalion operations officer. She had a superstar Soldier in her company, but the Soldier was struggling with meeting the Army height and weight standard. “I took her aside one day to talk. She was working so hard, she wasn’t caring for herself, and not eating well. I said to her, ‘You need to take care of yourself.’ What she needed was a leader to tell her to take a step back from work and allow others on her team to help her out,” she said. Once the Soldier learned that Esafe had her back and cared about her success, she was able to focus on self-care. “She is doing great now, and I am so proud of her.”



Esafe enjoys mentoring her Soldiers and makes it a habit to check in with them regularly. “I really enjoy organizing informal luncheons when I have field weekends with my unit. Anyone is welcome to attend, and while we are having lunch, we are doing mentorship stuff, asking Soldiers questions like: How do you feel your military career is going? Do you know what schools would be good for you to attend? Do you have your board packet together? Do you need help putting it together?”



She is excited to move up the ranks in the Army, but ultimately her goal is not a certain rank or position. “I don’t know where I will end up specifically yet, but as long as I am in a job where I can positively impact Soldiers, that’s what is important to me.”