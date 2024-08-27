Medical Branch Talent Manager Wins Gen. Douglas MacArthur Award for Exceptional Leadership

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Erin Sherwood 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award winner Capt. Fiorella Esafe takes a quick group photo with Soldiers of 345th Field Hospital unit during the Global Medic Exercise at Fort Mccoy, Wisconsin in August 2023.

