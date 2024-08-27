Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Members Receive a Briefing at the Headquarters of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority [Image 4 of 4]

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Members Receive a Briefing at the Headquarters of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

    PUERTO RICO

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Garcia 

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, commander, South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and other USACE members receive a briefing during the signing of the Collaborative Agreement between the federal agency and the Puerto Rican government agency.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 08:35
    Location: PR
    Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, Commander of the South Atlantic Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Josué A. Colón Ortiz, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)sign a memorandum of understanding
    The US Army Corps of Enginners and the Puerto Rico Energy Power Authority sign a Memorandum of Agreement
    Brig Gen Hibner receives a briefing during the sign of the Collaborative Agreement between the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Members Receive a Briefing at the Headquarters of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

    PREPA and USACE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Water Infrastructure Projects

    Meeting

    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    PREPA
    Caribbean District
    Collaborative Agreement

