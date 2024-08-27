Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig Gen Hibner receives a briefing during the sign of the Collaborative Agreement between the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority [Image 3 of 4]

    Brig Gen Hibner receives a briefing during the sign of the Collaborative Agreement between the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

    PUERTO RICO

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Garcia 

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    Following Hurricane María in 2017, PREPA requested FEMA’s assistance to execute infrastructure repair projects for water and hydroelectric systems totaling over $2 billion. Among the potential work covered by the agreement are improvements to dams, dredging of water bodies, and repairs to water supply systems for hydroelectric plants, among others.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8626484
    VIRIN: 240903-A-TM125-8621
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 630.75 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Brig Gen Hibner receives a briefing during the sign of the Collaborative Agreement between the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, Commander of the South Atlantic Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Josué A. Colón Ortiz, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)sign a memorandum of understanding
    The US Army Corps of Enginners and the Puerto Rico Energy Power Authority sign a Memorandum of Agreement
    Brig Gen Hibner receives a briefing during the sign of the Collaborative Agreement between the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Members Receive a Briefing at the Headquarters of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PREPA and USACE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Water Infrastructure Projects

    Meeting

    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    Memorandum of Agreement
    PREPA
    Caribbean District

