Following Hurricane María in 2017, PREPA requested FEMA’s assistance to execute infrastructure repair projects for water and hydroelectric systems totaling over $2 billion. Among the potential work covered by the agreement are improvements to dams, dredging of water bodies, and repairs to water supply systems for hydroelectric plants, among others.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 08:35
|Photo ID:
|8626484
|VIRIN:
|240903-A-TM125-8621
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|630.75 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig Gen Hibner receives a briefing during the sign of the Collaborative Agreement between the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PREPA and USACE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Water Infrastructure Projects
Meeting