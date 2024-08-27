PREPA and USACE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Water Infrastructure Projects

The Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Eng. Josué A. Colón Ortiz, and the Commander of the South Atlantic Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Brigadier General Daniel Hibner, signed a memorandum of understanding to support the public corporation in the development and management of dam, reservoir, irrigation canal, and hydroelectric generation infrastructure projects funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers possesses the technical capability, equipment, personnel, and extensive experience in these systems, as well as the expertise to develop these types of projects,” highlighted Colón Ortiz.



He explained that the agreement with USACE is the first for the newly established Caribbean District, which will handle projects in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. This agreement is set to last for 10 years and includes services such as planning, engineering, design, construction, permitting, and project management as required by PREPA.



“Securing the services of USACE ensures that the public corporation will execute projects in compliance with the latest industry standards, technology, and procedures of the relevant federal agencies,” Colón Ortiz emphasized.



Brigadier General Hibner noted that this collaborative agreement establishes a clear regulatory framework that will define the roles and responsibilities of both entities in the projects.





“The projects to be conducted under this agreement are designed to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Puerto Rico,” said Hibner. “USACE will provide our resources, knowledge, and expertise to ensure that these projects are completed in an efficient and effective manner,” added.



Following Hurricane María in 2017, PREPA requested FEMA’s assistance to execute infrastructure repair projects for water and hydroelectric systems totaling over $2 billion. Among the potential work covered by the agreement are improvements to dams, dredging of water bodies, and repairs to water supply systems for hydroelectric plants, among others.



Priority issues will include upgrades to the Patillas Dam, which provides potable water for 100,000 residents in the area and supplies water to the AES Power Plant and the public irrigation system from Patillas to Salinas.



The Guayabal Dam between Villalba and Juana Díaz is another priority project. This concrete structure is intended to supply the public irrigation system between Juana Díaz and Salinas and to the filtration plant of the Puerto Rico Aqueducts and Sewer Authority in Coto Laurel, Ponce.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2024 Date Posted: 09.06.2024 08:35 Story ID: 480222 Location: SAN JUAN , PR Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PREPA and USACE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Water Infrastructure Projects, by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.