Ukraine Bilat

Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, alongside Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, participates in a bilateral meeting with Minister Rustem Umerov, Defense Minister of Ukraine, ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany, September 6, 2024. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)