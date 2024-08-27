Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, alongside Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, participates in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Ramstein, Germany, September 6, 2024. The UDCG was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 07:17
|Photo ID:
|8626392
|VIRIN:
|240906-D-LS763-1021
|Resolution:
|5432x3744
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
