    09.05.2024

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, alongside Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, participates in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Ramstein, Germany, September 6, 2024. The UDCG was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 07:17
    Photo ID: 8626402
    VIRIN: 240906-D-LS763-1031
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UDCG [Image 16 of 16], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

