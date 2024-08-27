Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring our legacy: Commemorating Belgium’s World War II liberation [Image 3 of 6]

    Honoring our legacy: Commemorating Belgium’s World War II liberation

    CENDRON, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Richard Komurek 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Members of a color guard from United States Army Garrison Benelux participate in a World War II commemoration ceremony in Cedron, Belgium Sept. 2, 2024. U.S. Army Garrison Benelux leadership and color guard members joined Belgian Allies to recognize the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgium and honor the service and sacrifices of U.S. soldiers, Belgian forces and members of the Belgian Resistance to free Belgium from Nazi tyranny in September 1944.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 05:26
    Photo ID: 8626306
    VIRIN: 240902-A-JD641-9158
    Location: CENDRON, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Honoring our legacy: Commemorating Belgium&rsquo;s World War II liberation

