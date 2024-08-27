Honoring our legacy: Commemorating Belgium’s World War II liberation

Photo By Aryan Zarinkhesht | U.S. Army Garrison Belenlux military personnel participate in the Tanks in Town...... read more read more Photo By Aryan Zarinkhesht | U.S. Army Garrison Belenlux military personnel participate in the Tanks in Town liberation celebration in Mons, Belgium Sept. 1, 2024. Team Benelux members visited several communities during the first days of September to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Belgium’s liberation from Nazi occupation during World War II. see less | View Image Page

Editor's Note: The following story is a part of USAG Benelux’s “Honoring our Legacy” series in which we tell stories of World War I, World War II, the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and alliance achievements throughout the decades



CHIÈVRES, Belgium — U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Soldiers visited several communities during the first days of September to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Belgium’s liberation during World War II. In the cities and towns of Mons, Cendron, Rumes, Saint-Remy and Monceau-Imbrechies, garrison leaders and color guard members joined Belgian Allies in honoring the service and sacrifices of U.S. soldiers, Belgian forces and members of the Belgian Resistance to free Belgium from Nazi occupation.



The anniversary events memorialized the sacrifices of the U.S. Soldiers and Airmen who fought in the skies and on the ground to liberate Belgium, often paying the ultimate sacrifice to defend freedom in a foreign land far from home. U.S. Soldiers from the 9th Infantry Division were the first Allied liberators to arrive from France, crossing the Belgian border near Chimay on Sept. 2,1944 and making their way to Mons, the first large city in Belgium to be liberated from Nazi occupation.



The commemoration events drew a wide range of Belgian and American participants, to include USAG Benelux Commander Col. Patrick Hofmann, Command Sgt. Maj. Malcom Coley, a dozen Benelux color guard Soldiers, Belgian and American officials, local community members and Family members of U.S. Soldiers who served in Belgium during the war.



The Chimay area commemorations honored the first U.S. Soldiers to cross the border into Belgium, the first 12 U.S. soldiers killed liberating Belgium and the site of a B-17 bomber crash on Feb. 8, 1944. The B-17 flying fortress, nicknamed "Susan Ruth," crashed in the village of Macquenoise killing two Aircrew on impact. Three other Airmen were captured and sent to prison camps. The pilot, copilot and navigator managed to evade capture thanks to assistance from local residents, but unfortunately the copilot and navigator were caught by the Nazis and executed in April 1944. The B-17 pilot, Capt. Howard Snyder, spent seven months fighting with Belgian and French resistance units. He survived the war and later passed away in 2007.



Michael Adler, U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, spoke of the sacrifices of war and the importance of preserving the memories of World War II.



“Our modern-day relationship with Belgium was built on the individual sacrifices of these Soldiers who fought and died liberating Europe. We continue to work with Belgium to defend ourselves from modern threats that jeopardize peaceful democracies, norms, and the sacrifices of these Soldiers remain the beating heart of today's transatlantic relationship,” said Adler. “We must always fight for the promise of what can be and what should be. We continue to stand together on the shoulders of those whose brave deeds and sacrifices we honor and let these events that we commemorate here today never be forgotten.”



In Belgian towns near World War II memorial sites, there is often mention of the “duty of memory” among residents who volunteer year-round to organize World War II commemoration events and manage small museums with the goal of preserving the memories of Allied Soldiers and members of the Belgian Resistance who fought and sacrificed their lives for freedom.



“It is difficult for us and especially for the youngest of us to imagine the explosion of joy, the relief that welcome these brave American Soldiers who came to distribute to the mass inhabitants along the road rare things like coffee, chocolate, Coca-Cola, cigarettes, jazz records and above all to free them from five years of suffering, anguish and terror,” said Eddy Bayard, mayor of Momignies.



Dozens of American Family members of World War II Veterans made the journey from the U.S. to take part in the commemoration events and speak about the importance of passing the stories of the Second World War to the next generation to ensure the sacrifices of Soldiers and the lessons of war are not forgotten. Two such Family members were Philip Coppola and his sister Loretta Coppola, the son and daughter of Technician Fifth Grade Alfonso Coppola, one of the first U.S. Soldiers to enter Belgium in 1944.



“Many [World War II Veterans] made it back. And with few exceptions, most of those who made it back are no longer with us. However, thanks to the Belgian people, their memory lives on. Their efforts live on. The sacrifice that they made also lives on,” said Phillip Coppola. “I pray that the relationship between Belgium and the United States transcends time and the ocean between us. And to the Belgian people, I say thank you. I honor you. I respect you and I am most grateful.”



For new Team Benelux members such as Sgt. Hunter Powell, who works at the USAG Benelux Religious Services Office, participating in some of the 80th anniversary commemoration ceremonies brought the history of World War II alive and gav e it new perspective and meaning.



“The most impactful part for me is physically going to these locations,” said Powell. “I've always been interested in history … but physically going to where these things happened really changed my mind. It has broadened my horizon and helped with my understanding of what happened.”



For more information about the U.S. Army’s legacy in Belgium during World War I and World War II, visit the U.S. Embassy in Belgium’s website at https://be.usembassy.gov/category/history/.