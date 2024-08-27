Honoring our legacy: Commemorating Belgium’s World War II liberation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Army Garrison Benelux Commander Col. Patrick Hofmann lays a wreath during a World War II commemoration ceremony in Monceau-Imbrechies, Belgium Sept. 2, 2024. USAG Benelux leadership and color guard members joined Belgian Allies to recognize the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgium and honor the service and sacrifices of U.S. soldiers, Belgian forces and members of the Belgian Resistance to free Belgium from Nazi tyranny in September 1944.