    U.S. ARMY ACTIVE DUTY TO RESERVE: FINDING MYSELF AGAIN [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. ARMY ACTIVE DUTY TO RESERVE: FINDING MYSELF AGAIN

    INDONESIA

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Renee Truong, a military police officer assigned to the 56th Military Police Company, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Mesa, Arizona, poses for a picture in Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Sep. 4, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

