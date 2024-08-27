U.S. Army Sgt. Renee Truong, a military police officer assigned to the 56th Military Police Company, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Mesa, Arizona, poses for a picture in Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Sep. 4, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 03:33
|Photo ID:
|8626264
|VIRIN:
|240902-A-LR057-1021
|Resolution:
|6086x4059
|Size:
|14.32 MB
|Location:
|ID
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. ARMY ACTIVE DUTY TO RESERVE: FINDING MYSELF AGAIN [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Active Duty to Reserve: Finding Myself Again
