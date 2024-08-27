U.S. Army Active Duty to Reserve: Finding Myself Again

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Renee Truong, a military police officer assigned to the 56th Military Police Company, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Mesa, Arizona, poses for a picture in Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Sep. 4, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)