U.S. Army Active Duty to Reserve: Finding Myself Again

PUSLATPUR 5, Indonesia– After years of daily drills, deployments, and the relentless cadence of active duty, former U.S. Army Soldiers often find themselves at a crossroads when transitioning to the Reserve. The shift demands more than just adjusting to a different schedule, it requires navigating the mental health struggles that often linger from active service while searching for a renewed sense of purpose. Balancing civilian life with military duties and finding new meaning and identity in this chapter can be a challenge.



The transition from active duty to the Reserve is a major shift that impacts every aspect of a Soldier's life. While it keeps them connected to the Army, it also comes with obstacles, particularly with mental health.



This feeling is all too familiar to U.S. Army Sgt. Renee Truong, a military police officer assigned to the 56th Military Police Company, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Mesa, Arizona. In 2016, Truong enlisted in the Army and was initially stationed in South Korea. In 2018, she was reassigned to Fort Carson, Colorado where she later deployed to Kuwait for a year. Upon returning, she completed her remaining duties, with her final year of active service taking place in Japan.



While trying to adjust to her civilian life, Truong hit a mental downturn.



“I did have some pretty dark days,” says Truong. “I didn’t think I would make friends; I would stay home and I wouldn't get out of bed unless I were forced to, because I felt like I lost my purpose. That's why I got back in the Reserve. There was nothing I was trying to achieve. I wasn’t trying to get points for a promotion; I wasn't trying to gain new knowledge. It was like I had stopped living completely.”



Feeling lost, Truong joined the Reserve in April 2024. She realized that the Reserve could provide her with a purpose. By learning new skills, and by sharing her experience with others, she saw this as a chance to continue growing. Staying connected to the military reflected her belief that serving is a life-long journey of learning and teaching.



Although it was fulfilling, it came with unique challenges that she did not expect.



“In active duty, every day, you see the same people. You become close with them; they become your family. In the Reserve, you know the people, but it takes longer to build that trust and to have them as family.”



While stationed at her Reserve unit, Truong is deeply committed to honing her leadership skills, determined to become the strong, supportive female non-commissioned officer (NCO) she wished she had during her active duty service. Troung expressed how in an environment dominated by men, she often felt the absence of female leadership. Now, she wants to be that source of support for other women in the Army facing similar obstacles.



Truong's goal is to gain her bachelor's degree in homeland security and pursue a job in the Criminal Investigation Division (CID).



“If you are active duty, Reserve, or national guard, you are still a Soldier. You are held to a higher standard; you represent the Army and people look up to you.”



Overall Truong is grateful to herself for deciding to join the Reserve, but not for the reasons she thought. The once-active duty military police officer has been able to maintain her health, composure, and regimen that carries into other parts of her life.



Truong's transition to the Reserve has helped her rediscover her purpose and strength. While facing mental health struggles and the challenges of balancing civilian life, she has found a new way to serve and grow. Truong’s focus on leadership, learning, and supporting other women in the Army has given her a renewed sense of direction. The Reserve has become more than just a connection to the military for her—it has become a bridge to a future filled with new opportunities and personal growth, both in and out of uniform.