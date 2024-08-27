U.S. Army National Guard Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and members of the Indonesian Air Force observe UH-60 Black Hawk water bucket flight demonstration September 5, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 00:39
|Photo ID:
|8626183
|VIRIN:
|240905-Z-RV808-2310
|Resolution:
|5864x3901
|Size:
|13.03 MB
|Location:
|MāKUA MILTARY RESERVATION, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii Enhances Expertise with Indonesia through State Partnership [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.