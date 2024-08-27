Hawaii Enhances Expertise with Indonesia through State Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and members of the Indonesian Air Force observe UH-60 Black Hawk water bucket flight demonstration September 5, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)