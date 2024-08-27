Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Enhances Expertise with Indonesia through State Partnership

    Hawaii Enhances Expertise with Indonesia through State Partnership

    MāKUA MILTARY RESERVATION, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Company C, 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, and members of the Indonesian Air Force observe UH-60 Black Hawk water bucket flight demonstration September 5, 2024, at Makua Valley, Hawaii. The allied militaries participated in a weeklong Rotary Wing Aviation Subject Matter Expert Exchange as part of the Hawaii National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 00:39
    Photo ID: 8626182
    VIRIN: 240905-Z-RV808-2000
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.02 MB
    Location: MāKUA MILTARY RESERVATION, HAWAII, US
    This work, Hawaii Enhances Expertise with Indonesia through State Partnership, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Training
    SPP
    HING
    TNI-AU
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

