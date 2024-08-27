Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March) [Image 9 of 10]

    JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March)

    JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Steven Roussel 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Nearing the finish line, two struggling Soldiers are joined by squad members for encouragement and support to finish their 12-mile road march as part of the United States Army Reserve 2024 Best Squad competition from 30 August to 8 September 2024. The Best Squad Competition is organized and executed by the US Army Reserve Command Competitive Programs (USARC COMPRO). (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division / Steven Roussel)

    This work, JB MDL- 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition (Ruck March) [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Roussel, identified by DVIDS

